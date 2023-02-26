KEARNEY – The seventh-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team sunk 11 3-pointers and was plus-27 on the glass to blast rival Fort Hays State, 64-48, in the regular-season finale Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center.

The Lopers (27-3, 20-2) win the MIAA regular-season title outright and earn the top seed in the 10-team league tourney in Kansas City. UNK will play at 6 p.m. Thursday night against Northwest Missouri State or Newman University.

Unbeaten at home this season, UNK honored super seniors Elisa Backes, Brooke Carlson, Maegan Holt and Klaire Kirsch after the game. Classmate Shiloh McCool will be back next year as she missed her sophomore season due to injury.

"This was a pretty good day. Most of our games with Hays have come down to one possession so it's a little nice to have a game with some breathing room," UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. "Our team played great today. We were really, really good defensively and offensively we had some good stretches."

McCool set a UNK single-game rebound record with 19. Heather Steffen (2003) and Julie Volquardson (1985) had held the mark with 18 apiece. The Lopers amassed a 17-5 advantage on the offensive glass, which led to 19 second chance points.

"Seventeen offensive rebounds gives you a chance to win a game with that many extra possessions," said Eighmey. "Shiloh is consistent and hammers the offensive glass. There was a couple today where she had to go and get in traffic. That doesn't surprise or shock me."

Hays (19-11, 14-8), ranked 10th in the region, hung around until a 3-point barrage in the third quarter. A three from sophomore Meg Burns made it 44-34 and then she sunk another two minutes later to make it 49-36. A McCool offensive reboound led to another Burns triple and it suddenly was 52-36. The Tigers didn't get closer than 11 the rest of the way.

"That run put us over the top. We hit a few shots, a couple in transition, and they got us going," said Eighmey. "We made 11 threes today so that helped a little bit too."

McCool had 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting record her 19th career double double with Burns (18) tying her career-high point total. She's now been in double digits in five of the last eight games.

"It's hard not to get emotional when you talk about our seniors. They are just a special group and have helped change the trajectory of our program," Eighmey said. "They are such high-character people, great leaders, fierce competitors. I love them to death and they've become our family."

Hays was paced by post Olivia Hollenbeck with 13 points and Kate Wagner with 12 points.