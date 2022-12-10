UNK women rebound from Thursday loss to end road trip with win over Northwest Missouri

KEARNEY – Redshirt junior forward Shiloh McCool scored a career-high 23 points as the University of Nebraska at Kearney dominated Northwest Missouri State, 77-51, Saturday afternoon in Maryville.

The Lopers (10-2, 3-1) bounce back from a Thursday night setback at Missouri Western while the Bearcats (4-4, 0-3) dropped a seventh straight game to UNK.

McCool and her fellow posts were targeted early and often as UNK jetted out to leads of 21-8 and 28-10. Northwest pulled within 10 points by the end of the second quarter but the deficit ballooned to 18 again by midway through the third quarter.

“I thought we were highly focused today and we knew what the deal is. Our kids fought through some adversity Thursday night and they answered the bell here today,” said UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey on the KRVN Radio postgame show.

Eclipsing the 21 points she scored in a 2019 win at Lindenwood, McCool made 8 of 15 shots and went 7 of 9 at the line. Elkhorn senior Brooke Carlson netted a season-high 14 points on 7 of 11 shooting with super senior Elisa Backes at 10 points, five boards and four assists.

The patented Kearney defense limited Northwest’s unique offense to eight points in the first quarter and nine in the third. Northwest's Molly Hartnett went for 18 but the rest of the ‘team combined for 13 of 39 shooting.

“Harnett was the MIAA Freshman of the Year and they have their whole team back. They didn’t lose one player,” Eighmey said. “They did have a couple of players out today due to injuries and illness. People don’t talk about that but that changes things.”

Also for UNK, junior point guard Sarah Schmitt went for 10 points and senor Klaire Kirsch had a season-best 12 rebounds.

The Lopers return home Friday to play Newman University then take on Central Oklahoma on Sunday.