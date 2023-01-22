UNK women overcome slow start to edge Washburn

TOPEKA, Kan. – The 16th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team got 14 points and 10 rebounds from both Klaire Kirsch and Shiloh McCool to get past Washburn, 55-51, Saturday afternoon in Topeka.

Allowing just 56.9 points per game on the season, Washburn (7-10, 3-8) came out of the gate strong to grab leads of 16-7 and 21-9. The Ichabods were making around half their shots in the early going but UNK's top-ranked defense, which allows 50 points per game, limited Washburn to 19 second-half points.

"They struck us early. I don't think we were ready from the jump and that's on us," UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN Radio post-game show. "These guys had a fourth quarter lead on Fort Hays (earlier in the week) and been in some other games. They do a good job defensively and are really physical."

UNK didn't regain the lead until near the end of the third quarter. Tied at 41 entering the fourth quarter, both teams struggled at the free-throw line in the final quarter with Washburn going 4 of 9 and the Lopers 6 of 11. UNK (18-3, 11-2) never trailed in the fourth and broke a 45-45 tie with a 7-2 run that featured a McCool 3-point play and a top-of-the-key 3-pointer from super senior forward Elisa Backes.

"We got resistance from them the whole game. Their kids have really bought in (to a first-year head coach)," Eighmey said. "We got shocked initially and were in for a dogfight."

However, the Lopers didn't score again until junior point guard Sarah Schmitt knocked down a free throw with 39 seconds left to make it 53-51. During this late stretch, the Ichabods missed four free throws with four UNK possessions resulting in missed shots.

Kirsch reached her point total by making 5 of 11 shots. In addition to her normal strong board work, she had four steals and two assists. This marks her 21st career double-double, third most in school history.

"Klaire is just a winner and was the one collecting the energy and giving it to people today. That kid is a heckuva player and one of the greats to ever play at UNK," Eighmey said.

McCool got going in the second half and made five shots and went 6 of 8 at the line. She now has 15 career double doubles, tied for seventh on the Loper list. Backes finished with 11 points, five boards, two steals and block.

Washburn got 13 points from 6-3 Kansas State transfer Emma Chapman and 10 points from junior Aubree Dewey.

UNK hosts Northwest Missouri on Thursday and Missouri Western on Saturday. Missouri Western is coming off an upset of previously unbeaten Central Missouri on Saturday.