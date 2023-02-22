KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team is ranked first in the Central Region in the second edition of the NCAA regional rankings.

These rankings determine the 64-team NCAA Division II Tournament field in March. UNK and the MIAA are in the Central Region along with schools from the Great American Conference and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Each conference tournament winner receives an automatic bid to the Central Regional; the MIAA tourney is next weekend in Kansas City.

The rankings will be released every Wednesday afternoon with the Selection Show on March 5. Regional play is set for March 10-11 & 13.

The Lopers (26-3; 19-2 in MIAA) host rival Fort Hays State Saturday to close out the regular season. UNK has already secured a share of the MIAA regular season title and can win it outright with a victory over the Tigers (19-10).