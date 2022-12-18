UNK women never trail in win over Central Oklahoma

KEARNEY — Shiloh McCool couldn't miss.

Klaire Kirsch knocked down some threes.

And the University of Nebraska at Kearney defense suffocated any hopes Central Oklahoma had of pulling off an upset Sunday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

Never trailing and leading by as many as 27 points, the Lopers (12-2, 5-1 MIAA) rolled to a 73-52 win over the Bronchos (4-6, 1-5).

"They're really talented. I thought we did a great job tonight defensively — held them to 23 points in the first half and this a tough team to hold to that," UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said.

The Bronchos shot just 30 percent (8 of 27) in the first half, then 21 percent in the third quarter.

"(Alayzha Knapp) is a really, really talented player and they've got a lot of guards who can get downhill and make some plays," Eighmey said.

Knapp led the Bronchos with 18 points. Two others scored in double figures, but the rest of the team combined for six points.

"Our forward defense over the last couple of months has been phenomenal. They've really stepped up to the challenge to kin of make things tougher on teams in the paint. They did it on (Friday) and they did it again today," Eighmey said.

While the defense did its part, the offense had one of its best games.

McCool made 10 of 12 field-goal attempts on her way to 25 points. Kirsch was 7 of 14 from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Kirsch also had eight rebounds.

In another big offensive performance, Elisa Backes dished out a career-high 10 assists.

"She was doing a great job finding open guys and Shiloh did a great job of inishing around the rim and really attacking. ... Overall, really good execution," Eighmey said. Kirsch "shot the ball really well and we needed that, obviously, when they went zone it's important to have somebody out there to stretch the zone and be able to knock a couple down."

The Lopers now move into the holiday break where practice and games are not allowed for the enxt week. They return Jan. 31 with a road game at Lincoln University.