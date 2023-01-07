UNK women hang on to beat Missouri Southern

KEARNEY — Hot shooting got the University of Nebraska at Kearney women the lead.

A blocked shot preserved the Lopers' 54-51 victory Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The Lions (12-4) came into the weekend ranked No. 7 in the nation, but have hit a recent slump losing four straight.

"They're good. It's a good team," UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said after her team improved to 15-3, 8-2 in the MIAA "In a lot of ways they kind of remind us of our own team, especially defensively. They're super solid and you have a tough time getting uncontested shots at the rim.

"Fortunately for us today we shot the ball really well from the 3-point line and that helped us stretch the floor a little bit."

Trinity Law, who finished with 15 points, hit her first five 3-pointers, helping the Lopers roll out to an 18-point lead with two minutes left in the second quarter.

But before the the teams went to the locker room at halftime, Missouri Southern's Lacy Stokes, last year's MIAA Player of the Year, cut the lead to 12 with a pair of 3-pointers.

Stokes, a 5-4 sophomomre, led all scorers wiht 16 points. She also had four assists and three steals.

While Stokes had 16 points, it took her 19 shots to get there, which was what Eighmey had in mind. She hoped to limit Stokes' opportunities while guarding the other players and not letting them pick up the slack. No one else reached double figures.

Still, with 6½ minutes to play, the Lions had cut it to a one-possession game.

"We had a little bit of an offensive stallout. ... We just missed some shots and we did have some turnovers in that mid- to late third quarter and early in the fourth," Eighmey said.

But the offense came to life enough that Missouri Southern never led.

Eighmey said the 3-pointers that dropped early in the game, "allowed us later in the game to get some touches inside. Those probably wouldn't have been as open if we hadn't made some shots earlier in the game."

A 3-pointer by Stokes pulled the Lions within two with 2:37 to play, but neither team scored again until UNK's Brooke Carlson made a free throw with 41 seconds left.

Missouri Southern maintained possession the rest of the game, thanks to an offensive rebound, and the Lopers' Elisa Backes blocked a 3-point attempt by Amaya Jones in the final two seconds to preserve the win.

UNK's Klaire Kirsch finished with a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. She was 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Shiloh McCool added 12 points and nine rebounds.

