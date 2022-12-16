UNK women best Newman; Klaire Kirsch reaches Loper milestone.

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s women’s basketball team proved an old adage of sports in its victory Friday evening.

If the other team can’t score, you’re going to win the game.

“Defensively we were really, really good the first half,” UNK head coach Carrie Eighmey said. “They looked to go into their forwards and use them to get points and I thought our forwards did a good job in the paint taking away where they go to create offense,”

The Newman Jets only put up seven points in the first half, helping ease the Lopers to a big advantage in their 59-35 win. The win came despite an off-kilter night shooting for the Lopers in the first three quarters.

UNK got off to an 8-0 run, which alone would have been enough to lead at half, making up for a 31.7 shooting percentage in the first half.

The good defense begat good offense, with 19 Loper points coming of turnovers.

“We did a good job early on of using our defense to create offense, and then we kind of stalled against a good half-court defense,” Eighmey said. “They’re a team that if you don’t shoot well from the perimeter, you’re going to have a hard time scoring,”

Second-chance points also played a key role in the win, with 15 UNK points coming off 14 offensive rebounds. In comparison, Newman only had three offensive rebounds with four second-chance points.

“It’s something we work to get all the time,” Eighmey said. “We’ve got a lot of players who consistently go, and any time you get that extra chance on a possession, you have an advantage,”

The transition and low post game offset a night where the Lopers went 2 of 17 from 3-point range in the first three quarters.

In the fourth, the dam broke open with UNK going 4-of-9from beyond the arc.

“We were getting the same shots they just started to go down,” Eighmey said. “We just started to warm up a bit. I felt like we got some good looks in the first half, too, just in-out threes, which are the kind we like to take, just couldn’t get them to fall,”

Shiloh McCool led the Lopers with 14 points and eight rebounds, but it was Klaire Kirsch who had the biggest accomplishment of the evening.

After a second-chance layup in the third quarter, Kirsch became the first Loper women’s player to join the 1,000/1,000 club, with 1,000 career points and rebounds.

She is the third Loper to accomplish the feat, joining men’s players Tom Kropp and Dusty Jura.

“You either have one or the other, so to be able to accomplish both of those things is a pretty big deal and says a lot about her work ethic,” said. “I’m not sure I’ll ever coach another 1,000/1,000 kid, because I don’t think I ever have,”

UNK next faces Central Oklahoma at 2 p.m. on Sunday.