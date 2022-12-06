UNK men's game Thursday postponed

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney men's basketball game at Missouri Western scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to COVID protocols within the Griffons program.

The Lopers and Griffs will try tp make up the game at a later day.

The two are scheduled to play on Jan. 28 in Kearney.

Missouri Western also postponed Saturday’s game with Fort Hays State.

The women’s game between UNK and Missouori Western will take placed as scheduled and tip-off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

The UNK men (2-6, 0-2) will still play top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State (8-0, 2-0) Saturday in Maryville.