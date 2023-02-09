KEARNEY — Over the last five minutes, things came together for the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team.

Piecing together 53-percent shooting, from everywhere on the court, and late-game composure, then making 8 of 8 free throws in the last minute, the Lopers (5-18, 3-14 MIAA) claimed a 78-72 win over Central Missouri Thursday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

It was UNK’s second straight home win following a Jan. 28 victory over Missouri Western.

“Mentally ... we played 40 (minutes). It wasn’t always the best, but we found a way to play 40 minutes, play at a little bit higher level for longer stretches,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said.

Sean Evans, who made 5 of 9 3-pointers, led the Lopers with 23 points. He was one of four players who finished in double figures.

Tom Connelly, who was 4 of 6 from behind the arc, followed with 17 points while Jaleque Dunson netted 14 and Darrian Nebeker had 13.

“We had our composure. We hit cutters when we needed to hit cutters. Our forwards made plays they needed to make. We finished around the rim, made free throws, did all the stuff we talk about every single day in practice, they actually went out and did it and did it when it mattered most,” Lofton said.

Evans had a key four-point play early in the second half when it appeared Central Missouri (11-12, 6-10) might pull away. Then, his 3-pointer with 4 minutes left put the Lopers ahead by six and for most of the rest of the game, UNK clung to a two-possession lead.

That put the Mules on the defensive. They responded with a full-court press that, for the most part, led to two results — fast-break baskets or free throws.

“We got it in. (We) were strong with it and when they got fouled, they made their free throws,” Lofton said. “For a bunch of sophomores on the floor, and that’s what we had, I thought their composure was good.”

The Lopers planned to get the ball into the hands of Nebeker, the most experienced player and the team’s leading scorer. Both others took over.

Dunson hit two key 3-pointers, one that put UNK ahead for good with about eight minutes to play, then one with 58 seconds left against the press that was a back-breaker.

“The biggest thing was I wanted them to make plays and I thought they worked as a unit,” Lofton said. “They made plays trusting each other and coming through.”

Garrett Luinstra, a transfer from the University of Kansas, led the Mules with 30 points, and Trey Sides from Phillipsburg, Kan., added 10.

UNK is back in action Saturday afternoon, playing host to Lincoln University.

