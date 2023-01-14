UNK men fall just short of win at Fort Hays

HAYS, Kan. – All-American candidate Kaleb Hammeke converted a layup with 6.5 seconds left to cap a 14-6 game-ending run and help Fort Hays State edge the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 57-55, Saturday afternoon in Hays, Kan.

Fort Hays (12-5, 7-4) moves to 9-2 at home while the Lopers (3-13, 1-9) remain winless in Gross Memorial Coliseum since February 2017. UNK has now suffered eight losses by 10 points or less.

"I felt our guys battled but the one stat that sticks out is our 17 turnovers to their five. They had a 21-7 advantage in points off turnovers and that's it in a nutshell," UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN Radio post-game show. "It seems like a broken record but we're inching closer."

Facing Division II's top defensive team (56.7 points per game), UNK led by nine points in the first half and led 49-43 with 4:08 left in the game. The Lopers had a chance to extend that lead but a contested 3-pointer from the left wing didn't fall as the shot clock ticked to zero.

The Tigers responded with back-to-back 3-point plays from the Hammeke brothers. UNK held Kaleb Hammeke in check until the final five minutes. He finished with a game-high 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Younger brother Lucas had seven off the bench on 3-o-3 shooting with rest of the Tigers a combined 12 of 43 from the field.

"We really rebounded the ball well and put ourselves in position but just made a couple of costly turnovers down the stretch," Lofton said. "It's little things that in a game like this you can't do if you're going to pull it out."

Darrian Nebeker paced UNK with 14 points, four assists and three rebounds with Sea Evans hitting 5 of 10 shots to tally 12 oiubts. Senior forward Winston Cook had another big effort off the bench with 12 points and seven rebounds.

"We're still trying to find ways to get better. Today in stretches I thought we had our moments," said Lofton. "You always wish you could have a play or two back."

Besides the Hammeke brothers, 6-5 sophomore guard Traejon Davis had 15 points, six rebounds and three assits for the Tigers.

UNK next plays at nationally-ranked Emporia State (13-3, 7-3) Wednesday night.