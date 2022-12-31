UNK men can't rebound from Lincoln's fast start

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Lincoln Blue Tigers used a 17-2 first-half run and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds to hold off the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 78-65, Saturday in Jefferson City, Mo.

The Blue Tigers, with basically a new team this season, improve to 7-2 (3-2) and even the all-time series with the Lopers (2-10, 0-6) at nine wins apiece.

"They have a good team this year. They brought in three veteran Division I transfers who've given them a shot in the arm," said UNK head coach Kevin Lofton on the KRVN Radio post-game show.

UNK senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half with his first bucket making it 2-1 at the 19:30 mark. That's when the Blue Tigers went on their big run.

"Defensively we allowed them to get by us too much. We worked on that coming in but it's easier said than done," Lofton said. "The 1-2-2 trapping zone helped us in the second half and got them out of rhythm."

UNK switched up its defense and rotation in the second half, never letting the deficit get bigger than 20 and whittling things down to 67-59 by the 4:27 mark. However, Lincoln had an answer every time, whether it be an o-board or one of 20 made free throws.

"It all comes down to the rebounds. They have physical talented kids who overwhelmed us (on the glass). The game came down to that," Lofton said.

Six-foot-8 post Sai Witt, who returned to Lincoln after being at a D1 school last year, had 19 points, 11 rebounds and two assists with 6-9 Kevin Kone providing 13 points and 17 rebounds. In the back court, Artese Stephenson had 17 points, drew eight fouls and had seven rebounds. He was previously at D1 Radford (Va.).

Lincoln turned those 20 offensive rebounds into 16 second-chance points. The Blue Tigers went 20 of 29 at the line with the Lopers sinking all 11 of their attempts. UNK also made 12 of 32 from beyond the arc.

Nebeker went 6 of 16 from the field to reach his point total with sophomore guard Sean Evans getting hot in the second half to also tally 16. Auburn redshirt freshman guard Cam Binder knocked down three treys to tally 11 off the bench.

UNK heads to Central Missouri on Monday night. The Mules fell to 6-6 (2-4) after a 57-46 setback to Fort Hays State on Saturday..