KEARNEY – Former Newman University head coach Drew Johnson has been hired as head women's basketball coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced today.

UNK will formally introduce Johnson as its eighth coach in team history at a 10 a.m. news conference Thursday at UNK's Health and Sports Center.

"My family and I are grateful to be headed to UNK, and I'm especially thankful to be able to raise our two boys in such a caring community. The people were the first thing to stand out to me," Johnson said. "Dr. Bauer laid out a vision that aligns perfectly with mine to develop student-athletes on and off the court.

"The community at Kearney is also second to none. I am excited to connect with the passionate fanbase and continue to lead this program forward."

Johnson, 34, helped rebuild the women's basketball programs at MIAA-member Newman University and Bethel College. Additionally, he was a 9-year high school coach in Kansas at Valley Center, Derby and Clay Center, and co-founded Ohlde Elite, an AAU program.

During his high school and club tenures, he coached players that went on to play in the Big XII and Big East as well as the MIAA and Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

"We are thrilled to welcome Drew Johnson and his family to the Loper athletics program," Bauer said. "Drew comes highly recommended from sources close to the program. His proven ability to develop women's basketball players and leaders will help our program continue to thrive in a tough MIAA conference and region."

An All-KCAC punter at Friends University, Johnson took over a Bethel Threshers program that was 4-23 the year before his arrival. He tripled the win total in Year 1, then set a new program record for victories (20) in Year 2. The following winter, Bethel set several school records en route to hosting its first KCAC Tournament game in eight years.

The Threshers won 16 games in 2020-21 and advanced to the NAIA National Tournament for the first time.

At Newman, the Jets beat Central Oklahoma in this year's regular-season finale to reach the MIAA Tournament for the first time in program history. Newman also had a seven-win improvement from the year before, with Britney Ho earning third-team All-MIAA honors and reaching 1,000 career points.

Johnson replaces Carrie Eighmey, who was UNK's head coach the past eight seasons.

"Drew is a process-driven coach with a proven track record of winning at every step of his career. He's recruited extensively in the Midwest, assembling teams that are competitive. He has MIAA coaching experience and knows the competitiveness and strength of the conference," Bauer said.

UNK has gone 101-23 over the past four seasons, reaching three NCAA Division II Tournaments, winning the 2021 MIAA Tournament title and 2023 MIAA regular-season title.

"Success doesn't happen by accident. My goal is to build a championship culture that grows every aspect of the student-athlete. The standard has been set, and I look forward to leading this program to many more milestones," Johnson said.

At Bethel, he coached nine All-KCAC honorees, including three NAIA All-Americans. Hometown product and under-recruited Abby Schmidt became a three-time All-American under Johnson's tutelage, setting a new KCAC record for rebounds (1,399). She was a three-time KCAC Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time all-league selection.

"We set out to find a leader who will develop young women on and off the court, and I am confident Drew will be a tremendous coach and mentor for the women in our program," Bauer said. "I know Coach Johnson is excited to get started and continue to build and elevate the program."

He and his wife, Nicole, have two sons, Dax and Cooper.

Schmitt following Eighmey to Idaho

Point guard Sarah Schmitt announced on social media that she will join Eighmey at the University of Idaho.

"Super excited to announce I will be playing my last year at the University of Idaho!" she stated on her Twitter account.

Schmitt, from Swisher, Iowa, started all 33 games at point guard for the Lopers, averaging 10 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

A transfer from the University of Nebraska at Omaha where she played for two seasons, she appeared in 28 games for the Lopers in 2021-22 and averaged nearly seven points per game.

She graduated from UNK in May of 2022 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration.