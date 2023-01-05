UNK ends 9-game losing streak with win over Gorillas

KEARNEY — Darrian Nebeker's two free throws with 1.6 seconds left in Thursday's game gave the University of Nebraska at Kearney men's basketball team a 63-61 win over Pittsburg State, ending the Lopers' nine-game losing streak.

UNK (3-11, 1-7 MIAA) hadn't been on the right side of the scoreboard since beating Haskell Indian Nations on Nov. 17.

"I'm really happy for these guys. It was a team that needed something good to happen to it," coach Kevin Lofton said. "They're a good group of kids and things just haven't gone their way ... and it finally did."

The Lopers, playing what Lofton said was their best defensive game of the season, had seven-point leads on several occasions.

The last came with just under six minutes left in the game when Thomas Connely hit a 3-pointer from the corner to make it 54-47.

But the Gorillas (5-9, 2-6) chipped away and took a 59-58 lead with 53 seconds left.

Jaleque Dunson, who became eligible at semester, put UNK ahead by two with a 3-pointer as the shot-clock buzzer sounded and the Gorillas tied it with 14 seconds to go.

That set the table for Nebeker, UNK's go-to guy, who took an in-bounds pass and drove down the middle of the lane for a layup. But he never got to the basket, getting fouled as he went up.

"We wanted to get it in and do a little dribble hand-off. They kind of blew that up and, at that point, Darrian had to do what he had to do," Lofton said.

He hit both free throws, the first bouncing around on the rim before going in, and Pittsburg threatened with a pass covering three quarters of the point and sending Deshaun English II driving to the basket.

He never got there, either, but his defender (Nebeker) knocked the ball away without committing a foul.

"I thought Darrian did a great job at the end. He hit two clutch free throws, then he makes a heck of a defensive play at the other end. We could be in overtime right now had that guy got another dribble and got all the way there," Lofton said.

Nebeker finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

Dunson led UNK with 15 points, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers, and Sean Evans netted 14 points with a 4-of-7 performances from beyond the arc. Ryder Kirsch followed with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

"They all stepped up and made plays and hopefully they can gain confidence from it," Lofton said.

Quentin Hardrict led four Pittsburg State players in double figures with 17 points. The Gorillas' downfall came beyond the arc where they made 5 of 22 shots (23%).

"We had long stretches where we really scrambled (on defense), did a good job, followed the scouting report, helped each other out and made it tough on them," Lofton said. "When we had those lulls where we got average or had a bad possession, that's when they came storming back."

The Gorillas had more success going inside where they made 17 or 26 shots and got to the free-throw line to go 12 of 19.

UNK made to the free-throw line once before Nebeker hit the game-winners.

"Our guys hung in there, didn't let anything get to us and pulled it out," Lofton said.

UNK is back in action Saturday, facing Missouri Southern (8-5, 4-3) at 4 p.m.