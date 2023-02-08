GIRLS

Wilcox-Hildreth knocked off Overton 46-33. Madison Bunger led the Falcons with 14 points and Emma Donley chipped in 11. For Overton, JoLee Ryan had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Ravenna survived a low-scoring second half to beat St. Paul 38-29. Morgyn Fiddelke led the Bluejays with nine points and five steals. St. Paul’s Charlee Wegner scored 12 points and Gracie Kelley netted 10.

Kearney Catholic’s Callie Squiers scored 21 points and collected 10 rebounds in the Stars’ 42-24 win over Aurora. Lexie Keim added nine points for the Stars, who made 20 of 23 free throws. Three Aurora players finished with six points.

BOYS

Holdrege knocked off previously undefeated Doniphan-Trumbull 53-52 at home, an upset victory over the top ranked team.

Jackson Hinrichs knocked away the final inbounds pass, preventing the Cardinals from a last-second shot attempt.