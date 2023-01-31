Tuesday's Hub Territory Highlights

BOYS

— Bertrand shocked previously unbeaten Maywood-Hayes Center 57-55 in overtime. Owen Kaps led the Viking wiht 25 points while Reece Vinzant had 12 and Marcus Hernandez 10. Jon Patel and Haydn Farr led Maywood-Hayes Center (18-1) with 14 points each. Maywood-Hayes Center, who defeated Bertrand on Saturday, led 30-16 at halftime on Tuesday before Bertrand (9-7) came alive.

— Kade Sindt scored 11 points and collected nine rebounds to lead Elm Creek to a 66-37 win over Axtell in the quarterfinals of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament. Carter Erickson and Shay Hubbard added nine points each. Jake Halvorsen led Axtell with 10 points and Carson Lindau had nine.

GIRLS

— No. 1-ranked Ravenna led 31-11 at halftime and went on to beat Central City 52-33 in the LouPlatte Conference Tournament. Tori Sklenar led the Bluejays with 24 points and four steals. Sarah McKeon followed with 10 points. Jerzie Schindler led Central City with 12 points and eight rebounds.