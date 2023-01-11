 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's Hub Territory basketball highlights

Nolan Eloe

Amherst’s Nolan Eloe (3) drives the ball to the basket between Alma defenders Peyton Herrick (0) and Tucker Biskup (1) in a 68-48 win over Alma Tuesday night at Amherst.

 ERIKA PRITCHARD, KEARNEY HUB

BOYS

Treven Wendt poured in 31 points to lead Pleasanton to a 52-36 win over Central Valley. Gavin Zwiener added 12 points to the Bulldogs’ total.

GIRLS

Overton had little trouble blasting Brady 63-17. Ashlynn Florell led the Eagles with 23 points and JoLee Ryan came through with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Pleasanton made 11 3-pointers on its way to a 71-36 win over Central Valley. Natalie Rasmussen and Brittany Riley made three each. Rasmussen finished with 15 points, Riley scored 13 and Regan Weisdorfer led all scorers with 20.

Kearney Catholic led 31-3 at halftime and went on to beat Lexington 55-6. Jenna Kruse led the Stars with 13 points and Londyn Carnes chipped in 10.

