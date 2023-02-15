BOYS

Treyven Beckman scored 17 points in Kearney High's 67-22 domination of Fremont. The Tigers scored 11 points in the first quarter, which was half their total as the Bearcats ran away with the victory. Jack Dahlgren scored 14 points and dished out six assists for Kearney (16-6). Ben Johnson added 12 points and eight rebounds.

GIRLS

Kearney High needed overtime to get by Fremont 57-52. Tatum Rusher paced the Bearcats (14-9) with 19 points while Kiara Dutenhoffer added 12. Sophomores Kate Denker and Jenna McClain netted 19 and 15 points, respectively, for Fremont.

Madison Bunger put 15 points on the board and Claire Ortgiesen chipped in 14 as Wilcox-Hildreth opened the postseason with a 46-14 win over Brady.

Overton rolled to a 70-32 win over Bertrand in the D2-8 Subdistrict semifinals in Wilcox. JoLee Ryan led the Eagles with 17 points. Natalie Wood followed with 13 and Ella Luther finished with 12. Ryan also had 11 rebounds.

Regan Weisdorfer scored 22 points and Natalie Rasmussen added 21 as Pleasanton rallied in the second half to get by Anselmo-Merna 63-56 in the D2-7 Subdistrict in Dunning.