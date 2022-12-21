 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Kearney Hub is partnering with Bruce Furniture & Floor Covering who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Tuesday's highlights

  • Updated
  • 0

BOYS

— Ashton Simmons poured in 27 points and Riley Bombeck contributed 15 to lead Shelton to a 67-41 win over Lawrence/Nelson.

— Defending state champion North Platte St. Pat's rallied in the fourth quarter to hand Elm Creek its first loss of the season, 51-44. Carter Erickson had a double-double for the Buffaloes with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Nikk Brummels led Elm Creek in scoring with 12. Elm Creek led 31-29 entering the fourth quarter.

GIRLS

— Mattie Kamery scored 17 points to lead Minden to a 57-13 win over Gibbon. Emma Kucera led the Buffs with seven points.

— Ansley/Litchfield's Katherine Paitz scored 20 points but the Spartans came up short in a 48-40 loss to Sandhills-Thedford.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News