Tuesday night's Hub Territory highlights

GIRLS

Tori Sklenar lit up the scoreboard with 26 points and Kennedy Hurt added 19 as Ravenna fought of a determined Elm Creek team, 67-54. Sarah McKeon contributed 13 rebounds for the Bluejays (16-1). Ashley Bauer paced Elm Creek with 22 points, Halle Knapp added 13 and Lani Meier 12.

Wilcox-Hildreth bounced back from its loss to Amherst with a 44-23 win over Silver Lake. Sarah Jensen led the Falcons (13-3) with 15 points and Madison Bunger followed with 11. No one from Silver Lake (10-5) scored more than six points.

BOYS

Loomis knocked off Franklin 57-41 with Wes Trompke and Cale Nelson scoring 14 points each. Tyson Essex added 10 points. The Wolves (8-7) have won five of their last six to climb over the .500 mark.

Shay Hubbard scored 11 points and Carter Erickson scored 10 points in Elm Creek’s 46-34 win over Ravenna. The Buffaloes improved to 16-1.