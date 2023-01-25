 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday night's Hub Territory highlights

GIRLS

Tori Sklenar lit up the scoreboard with 26 points and Kennedy Hurt added 19 as Ravenna fought of a determined Elm Creek team, 67-54. Sarah McKeon contributed 13 rebounds for the Bluejays (16-1). Ashley Bauer paced Elm Creek with 22 points, Halle Knapp added 13 and Lani Meier 12.

Wilcox-Hildreth bounced back from its loss to Amherst with a 44-23 win over Silver Lake. Sarah Jensen led the Falcons (13-3) with 15 points and Madison Bunger followed with 11. No one from Silver Lake (10-5) scored more than six points.

BOYS

Loomis knocked off Franklin 57-41 with Wes Trompke and Cale Nelson scoring 14 points each. Tyson Essex added 10 points. The Wolves (8-7) have won five of their last six to climb over the .500 mark.

Shay Hubbard scored 11 points and Carter Erickson scored 10 points in Elm Creek’s 46-34 win over Ravenna. The Buffaloes improved to 16-1.

