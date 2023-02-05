WICHITA, Kan. – Six-foot-6 junior guard Stevie Smith scored 40 points and the Newman Jets went on a 17-0 run in the first half to down the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 84-74, Saturday evening in Wichita.

Strong, formerly of Division I Abilene Christian, came into the weekend ranked fifth in the MIAA in scoring at just over 17 per game. He went for 23 over the final 20 minutes Saturday.

“We thought we had a solid game plan (for Strong) but once he gets going, he’s hard to stop,” UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN Radio post-game show. “He can get to the basket, shoot the three. They are not a team you want to sit in a zone and try to hide from because they can get hot.”

UNK used balanced scoring to jet out to a 38-21 lead 16 minutes into the game. That’s when the tide turned as Newman scored the next 17 points before Loper sophomore guard Sean Evans hit a jumper before the halftime buzzer.

The Jets' momentum continued after the break as they scored 20 of the first 29 points and UNK never cut the deficit under four points.

“I told our team they can go on big runs and that’s pretty much what happened at the end of half,” Lofton said. “They kept the run going but we started to reel them back in but we just couldn’t get over the hump.”

Strong finished 13 of 22 and made 7 of 12 threes. He also made 7 of 8 free throws.

Newman had two other double figure scorers in Latik Murphy (13) and Sam Somerhalder (11 points, 11 rebounds).

Evans played all 40 minutes for the Lopers, finishing with 21 points on 7 of 9 shooting, including making 4 of 5 threes. Darrian Nebeker had 20 points with Winston Cook posting 14. Sophomore forward Ryder Kirsch got close to a rare triple double with nine rebounds, eight assists and seven points.

UNK hosts Central Missouri and Lincoln this weekend.