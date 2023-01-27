Thursday's Prep Basketball Highlights

BOYS

— Kearney Catholic improved to 6-11 with a 52-46 win over Lincoln Christian in a Centennial Conference consolation game Thursday night. Sophomore Owen Axmann led the Stars with 15 points while Carson Murphy added 11 points and Landon Edeal notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Stars outscored the Crusaders 20-13 in the fourth quarter to pull away. Ty Hansen knocked down three three-pointers for a game-high 16 points for Christian.

— Axtell erupted for 83 points in a 25-point win over Hi-Line. Cooper Miller led the Wildcats with 19 points, Jacob Halvorsen added 14 and Keyton Cole chipped in 13. Ryker Evans led Hi-Line wiht 16 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter.

GIRLS

— Axtell’s Lexie Eckhoff poured in 32 points to lead the Wildcats to a 47-24 win over Hi-Line. Eckhoff scored 24 of her points after halftime. Emily Danburg added 10 points to the Axtell total.