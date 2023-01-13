Thursday’s Hub Territory Highlights

BOYS

— Lincoln East outscored Kearney High 20-8 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 75-57 victory over the Bearcats. Four Spartans scored in double figures led by Carter Mick with 21 and Connor Hamilton with 20. Jack Dahlgren had 18 for Kearney, Ben Johnson had 15 and Colt Straka 10.

— Kade Sindt led Elm Creek with 15 points and Isaiah Quintana followed with 12 as the Buffaloes defeated Axtell 65-44. The Wildcats jumped on top early, but by halftime the Buffaloes had regrouped to lead 29-20 and went on from there. Tyler Stoddard led Axtell with 10 points.

GIRLS

— Class A No. 9 Lincoln East got off to a fast start at home with a 20-9 first-quarter run and went on to win 60-53. Three different Spartans scored in double figures with Regan Barnard recording a game-high 15 points. Maddie Province led the Bearcats with 13 while Tatum Rusher had 10.

— Tori Sklenar and Sarah McKeon scored 19 points each to lead Ravenna to a 58-33 win over Central City. McKeon completed a double-double with 11 rebounds while Sklenar had four assists and three steals.