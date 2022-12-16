Thursday's Hub Territory Highlights

BOYS

— Sophomore Luke Bailey lit up the scoreboard with 28 points, 19 in the second half, to lead Ansley/Litchfield to a 55-50 win over Axtell. Leyton Rohde added 10 points to the Spartans' total. Cooper Miller led Axtell with 16 points and Ethan Morgan was close behind with 15.

GIRLS

— Wilcox-Hildreth girls improved to 4-2 defeating Arapahoe 54-26 with four Falcons scoring in double figures. Katelyn Bunger and Madison Bunger led the way with 13 points each. Sarah Jensen and Cara Bunger chipped in 12 points each.

— Ravenna girls built a bit lead and held on for a 50-41 win over Southern Valley. Morgyn Fiddelke paced the Bluejays with 14 points while Tori Sklenar added 12 and Kennedy Hurt 11. Ann Bose with 18 points and Brynn Baily with 13 led Southern Valley.