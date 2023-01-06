 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Thursday’s Hub Territory Basketball Highlights

Thursday's Hub Territory Basketball Highlights

  • Updated
  • 0

GIRLS

Kearney High girls went on a 35-0 run en route to a 64-16 win over Grand Island. The Bearcats (8-4) got a 16-point performance from guard Kennidy Garner and 10 points each from Tatum Rusher and Maddy Province.

Ravenna’s Sarah McKeon erupted for 22 points, making 10 of 13 field-goal attempts, to lead the Bluejays to a 68-39 win over Doniphan-Trumbull. McKeon also grabbed 12 rebounds. Tori Sklenar added 19 points and made six steals and Kennedy Hurt finished with 18 points and four assists.

BOYS

Ben Johnson led Kearney with 12 points as the Bearcats held off Grand Island 37-31. Jack Dahlgren followed with nine points.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin is awake and showing 'substantial improvement'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News