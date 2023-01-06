Thursday’s Hub Territory Basketball Highlights

GIRLS

Kearney High girls went on a 35-0 run en route to a 64-16 win over Grand Island. The Bearcats (8-4) got a 16-point performance from guard Kennidy Garner and 10 points each from Tatum Rusher and Maddy Province.

Ravenna’s Sarah McKeon erupted for 22 points, making 10 of 13 field-goal attempts, to lead the Bluejays to a 68-39 win over Doniphan-Trumbull. McKeon also grabbed 12 rebounds. Tori Sklenar added 19 points and made six steals and Kennedy Hurt finished with 18 points and four assists.

BOYS

Ben Johnson led Kearney with 12 points as the Bearcats held off Grand Island 37-31. Jack Dahlgren followed with nine points.