Shelton’s MaKenna Willis will join three Kearney High players in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star basketball games on July 24 in Lincoln.

The games are the premier state-wide all-star games. This will be the 54th annual boys all-star game and the 43rd annual girls game.

Joining Willis in the girls’ game are Kearney High’s Tatum Rusher and Maddy Province. Ravenna’s Noah Maulsby has been selected to coach the Blue team.

The Bearcats’ Jack Dahlgren has been selected to play in the boys’ game.