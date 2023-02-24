— Jackson Hinrichs broke the Holdrege single-game scoring record, putting 46 points on the board in the Dusters' 70-68 double overtime win over Cozad. Hinrichs hit a fade-away 3-pointer from the corner to send the game into overtime, then he took over the game in the second overtime to seal the victory. Monty Brooks-Follmer led Cozad with 18 points.
— Sophomore Tyson Essex hit five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points to lead Loomis to a 61-45 win over Southern Valley, Cale Nelson added 12 points and Ben Trompke posted 10 for the Wolves (14-8).