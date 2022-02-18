Strong third quarter lifts Ravenna over Pleasanton, sends them to district finals

RAVENNA — Some teams claim to own the fourth quarter. Others have the reputation for fast starts. Ravenna’s girls make their hay in the third quarter.

That was the case Thursday night when the Bluejays went on a 20-4 run and ran away from the Pleasanton Bulldogs, ending the Bulldogs’ four-year run at the state tournment.

“That’s actually kind of been our M.O. all year,” Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said. “We sometimes get off to a shaky start and, it’s not necessarily adjustments that we make, it’s just, for some reason, we come out in the third quarter and they play energized.”

Pleasanton (18-7) got off to a fast start with two 3-pointers by Reagan Weisdorfer and two 2-pointers by Taryn Flood to build a 10-0 lead two minutes into the game. But by the end of the first quarter, Ravenna led 14-12.

“I just think it took us a minute to settle in, and once we settled in, we were fine,” Maulsby said.

Tori Sklenar led the Blujays (20-5) back into the game, scoring a 3-pointer, two 2-pointers and a free throw in the first quarter on her way to a game-high 21 points.

“Her confidence is really high right now. She’s always been able to get to the rim. She has a great first step but lately she’s been shooting the ball well, which has made her tougher to guard than she already was,” Maulsby said.

But when the third quarter run came along, Kennedy Hurt fueled the fire with 14 of her 18 points.

“That was good to see because she’s kind of slumped the last couple of games; doing a lot of the other things but not shooting that well. So it was nice to see a couple go in,” Maulsby said.

Hurt had four assists and four steals to go with her 18 points.

Weisdorfer and center Chelsea Fisher led Pleasanton with 10 points each. Fisher also had eight rebounds but didn’t throw up the big numbers she’s been known for. She was limited to seven field goal attempts and scored only two free throws in the second half.

“We did a good job on her. Sarah (McKeon), she worked her tail off to make it tough and our guards did a good job of digging down and doubleing when we neeeded to, just making her have to work really hard for everything she got,” Maulsby said.

McKeon grabbed 14 rebounds and scored nine points.

With the win, Ravenna advances to next week’s district finals, which will be scheduled early next week.