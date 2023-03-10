LINCOLN – S-E-M got the misses at the line it needed, and the open look it wanted, but like its championship dreams, the shot came up just short in the 53-50 loss to Wynot Friday in the Class D1 semifinal at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

"Wasn't a whole lot you can do when they're all standing around the 3-point line," S-E-M head coach Darby Line said. "We got a good look at it, it just didn't go in,"

The teams were feeling each other out in the early portion of the game, evident from the jump. After much push-and-pull, and tough baskets down low, the teams ended the first period with one point of separation.

"This was a matchup between two really good defensive teams," Line said.

S-E-M opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run, but couldn’t outrun the Blue Devils for long. Consistent good looks helped Wynot inch back and grab the lead on an 11-3 run.

Then, S-E-M unlocked a groove, finding itself with three trips to the line, sinking all of its free throws.

"We ran some simple pick-and-roll stuff up top," Line said. "We got the ball to our good ball handlers who get to the rim really well. It worked pretty good, we got a lot of free throws out of it."

"We needed to make more of those, a few more of those would maybe have got us where we needed to be."

S-E-M went 17 of 23 from the line, with all but one miss happening in the fourth quarter. Kellen Eggleston led the team with 12 points, with his brother Noah following with 10.

Jackson Guthard added 11 and Jace Rosentreader dropped a crisp 10.

The teams looked to go into halftime tied, until Zack Foxhoven squared up and hit a three from well beyond the arc with six seconds to go, capturing a three-point break lead for Wynot.

The third quarter saw the first separation, with Wynot opening on a 10-2 run.

After a timeout, S-E-M settled in its game, and slimmed the lead to five. The comeback didn't inch further until the late fourth, when the situation was at its most dire.

"They never gave up and we put out a tremendous defensive effort," Line said. "We ran a few set plays, and that's what you've got to do you've got to give yourself a chance to make some buckets."

With 16 seconds to go, S-E-M trailed by six points. Racing down the court, the Mustangs found Rosentreader for a quick triple, slicing the lead to three with 9.1 seconds remaining.

Then, two misses at the line sent the Mustangs into scramble mode once more, getting a clean look at the basket with all the defenders crowding the arc.

The miss ended S-E-M's season, but it still left with the most wins in a basketball season in program history.

The Mustangs head to consolation game, looking to end its season on a high note with winning two out of three at state.

"We don't want to go home yet," Line said.