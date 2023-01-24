Stars upset top-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia in Centennial Conference Tournament

HASTINGS — Lexie Keim made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left to seal Kearney Catholic's 37-34 upset of top-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia in the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament.

St. Cecilia (13-4) never led in the game and the Stars held a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter. The Hawkettes, who defeated the Stars twice earlier in the year, battled back to get within one as the Stars missed several free throws in the fourth quarter before Keim foundt the range.