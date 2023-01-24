 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stars upset top-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia in Centennial Conference Tournament

HASTINGS — Lexie Keim made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left to seal Kearney Catholic's 37-34 upset of top-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia in the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament.

With the win, Kearney Catholic (10-7) advances to the semifinals to play Columbus Scotus (13-4) at 5:30 Thursday night at Boys Town.

St. Cecilia (13-4) never led in the game and the Stars held a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter. The Hawkettes, who defeated the Stars twice earlier in the year, battled back to get within one as the Stars missed several free throws in the fourth quarter before Keim foundt the range.

Callie Squiers led the Stars with 14 points, 12 in the second half. Jenna Kruse chipped in 11 points.

For St. Cecilia, Ryann Sabatka  scored 16 points.

