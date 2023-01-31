Stars rain 3s on Sandhills Valley

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic came out on fire.

Nailing five 3-pointers in the first nine minutes, the Stars set a pace Sandhills Valley couldn't match, rolling to a 53-23 victory Tuesday night at Cope Coliseum.

Landon Edeal lit the fuse, hitting his first 3-pointer 30-seconds into the game. He had three by the end of the first quarter and one more in the first minute of the second.

Brant Christner hit two treys and Carson Murphy, Quinten Hogeland and Owen Sharp added one each as the Stars finished with nine.

"We came out and shot the ball well. We knew we were probably going to see a 2-3 (zone) and I told the guys to try to get an inside-out one or something off our action and we did," KCHS coach Bob Langan said. "Landon is usually pretty consistent but it was nice to see Brant hit a few as well.

"Hopefully down the stretch we can get that a little more consistent."

Sandhills Valley struggled to get going offensively, scoring only two baskets in the first 12 minutes. The Mavericks (7-8) were plagued by turnovers more than poor shooting, as they were stymied by Kearney Catholic's 1-3-1 zone defense.

Langan said the Stars (8-11) haven't run much 1-3-1 this year, and it was good to work on that aspect. It was even better to see the offense come alive.

"We got a little bit of work on that so we can play it a little bit later, and playing against a zone ... we gained some confidence shooting the ball," he said.

Edeal finished with 14 points while Christner netted 12 and Owen Axmann added 11.

Kyle Kramer led the Mavericks with six points.

KCHS girls control the pace

Kearney Catholic built an 18-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back on its way to a 59-18 victory in the girls' game.

Eleven girls scored for the Stars (11-8) with Callie Squiers setting the pace with 10 points. Lauren Marker and Aibrey Mandernach followed with eight points each.

Abigaile Nicholson led Sandhills Valley (8-10) with eight points and Emmalee Nicholson followed with six.