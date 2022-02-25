Stars easily beats Minden in semifinals; both teams to play in district finals

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic already had a big lead on Minden at halftime.

When the Stars hit two threes on the first two possessions and went on a 10-0 run, everyone’s thoughts turned to the district finals next week.

Even Minden.

The Whippets’ 17-8 record assured them of a wild card. They will play at Ashland-Greenwood either Saturday or Monday while Kearney Catholic (24-1) rolls into the district finals riding a wave of confidence. The Stars will play Chadron at a neutral site on Saturday or Sunday.

Sites and times were not available at the Hub’s deadline.

“We’re playing really good right now,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said after the Stars disposed of Minden 66-38 Thursday night at KCHS’ Cope Coliseum. “After the conference tournament we had so many days of practice, which is a nice thing to sure some things up.”

The No. 2-ranked Stars never trailed. Garret Schmaderer hit a 3-pointer and followed that up with a 3-point play to get things rolling. By the end of the first quarter, they led 17-7. The lead grew to 33 points in the fourth quarter when subs took over for both teams.

For Kearney Catholic, four players scored in double figures led by Brett Mahony with 14. Only one Minden player, Caden Bradley, reached double figures, scoring 10 against an active Kearney Catholic defense.

“I knew Minden could get hot from the 3-point line. I thought if we limited the big kid in the middle (Bradley) and took their shooters away that they would have a tough time scoring and our kids did just that,” Langan said.

The Whippets made only two 3-pointers and one was their last basket of the game. The Stars drained nine treys, three by Turner Plugge, who finished with 12 points. Schmaderer added nine points and Jaden Seier finished with 10.

In all, nine Stars put points on the scoreboard.

The overwhelming performance by the Stars didn’t surprise Langan.

“When you have eight seniors and this is possibly their last game at home, you’re going to get the best from them,” he said.

Sites and times for the district finals will be determined today.