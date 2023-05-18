KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball coach Kevin Lofton has announced that Bryson Goldsmith will suit up for the Lopers next season.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard from El Paso, Texas, is regarded as one of the top prep players in the state. A graduate of Chapin High School, Goldsmith will play in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Star game tonight in San Antonio. He is one of 23 players from the “Large Classes” to be selected.

Scoring more than 1,000 points in his career, he was selected MVP of District 1-5A this past season as well as being tabbed the El Paso Times City Player of the Year.

Averaging around 19 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a steal per game, Goldsmith was named to the Class 5A all-state team.

Over the last two years he shot 76% from the line and 45% from the field while making 44 3-pointers. Goldsmith’s play helped the Chapin Huskies go 30-7 this past season. The squad reached the Regional I-5A for the first time in program history and he subsequently was named to the all-tourney team after scoring 43 points in two regional games.

Goldsmith is the third high school senior to sign with UNK, joining Clayton Moore (Mullen) and D’Aundre Samuels (Denver East). Transfers planning to join the UNK team are Trey Deveaux (Central C.C.-Columbus), Taden King (North Idaho College), Damiri Lindo (Holy Names U., Calif.) and Donavan Short (U. of Wisconsin-Green Bay).

Among UNK’s returners in 2023-24 will be super senior forward Winston Cook (Wahoo) and juniors Ryder Kirsch (Rapid City, S.D.), Tom Connelly (Denver East) and Sean Evans (Parker, Colo.).