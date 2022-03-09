St. Mary’s experience, size stalls Shelton boys run at state

LINCOLN — St. Mary’s proved to be an inch or two taller. A little bit stronger. A little bit older. And always a little bit ahead.

The top-seeded team in Class D2 used all its advantages Tuesday morning to spoil Shelton’s first state tournament trip since 1995 with a 60-42 victory at Lincoln Southeast High School.

Aidan Hedstrom, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, led St. Mary’s (25-2) with 21 points, one of three double-figure scores who put the hammer down on the Bulldogs.

Shelton (19-8) never led, fighting an uphill battle from the time Isaac Everitt, a 6-1 junior guard hit a free throw to make it 6-5. A 3-pointer by 6-4 senior center Adam Everitt widened the margin and set the tone for the day.

“They’re a pretty good team,” Shelton coach Will Reutzel said. “They shot well. I thought they would make enough shots that we could stay with them a little bit and we just struggled shooting at times. But our guys competed hard.”

Even when the Cardinals misfired, they would sometimes get two or three extra chances while dominating the boards under their own basket.

“It was kind of a physical game and that was kind of to their advantage where they’re a little big bigger, older guys with a lot of seniors and we had a lot of younger guys in the paint that got bumped out of the lane or got bumped off the rebound or something,” Reutzel said.

Isaac Everitt joined Hedstrom in double figures with 11 points. Blake Benson hit three 3-pointers on his way to 14 points.

“They have guys who can hit from the outside and they got open and got some shots. We just needed a few more buckets and a few more of theirs to bounce out,” Reutzel said.

Ashton Simmons led Shelton with 14 points, while Riley Bombeck netted 11. Both are sophomores.

Shelton played four seniors, but only two start, so even in a loss, the Bulldogs gained valuable experience.

“We drove. That’s what I told our guys, you want to be aggressive and stay aggressive and drive to try to get to the paint. We did that pretty well most of the time, but they limited our shots and we didn’t get many rebounds off of it,” Reutzel said. “And we missed a lot of those 15 footers we’ve been hitting for a few weeks here.”