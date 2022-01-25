Six Buffalo County students qualify for Elks State Hoop Shoot contest

KEARNEY — Kearney Elks Lodge held its District Hoop Shoot contest Jan. 9 at the Kearney YMCA with the winners qualifying to compete at the State Hoop Shoot sponsored by the York Elks Lodge on Feb.19.
The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw program for youth ages 8-13.
Ayla Seeba of Kearney won the girls 8-9 age division, Kyler Johnson of Kearney won the boys 8-9 age division. Madison Wulf of Kearney won the girls 10-11 division. Cale Power of Shelton won the boys 10-11 division. Olivia Martin of Elm Creek won the girls 12-13 age division and Carson Riessland of Amherst won the boys 12-13 age division.
