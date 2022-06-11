Shining Star: Mahony guides two Kearney Catholic teams to state semifinals

KEARNEY — When Heinrich Haarberg departed for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, he left a pair of very big shoes to fill.

Brett Mahony slipped them on with ease.

“It was it was tough going into Heinrich’s shoes. Obviously, he had a lot of press being the first in-state quarterback to commit to Nebraska in a long time but Coach (Rashawn) Harvey and Coach Fox, ... they did a great job of just getting me ready,” Mahony said. “When I first came in, my head was spinning just because I mostly played receiver and tight end, but they did a great job of just kind of slowing it down for me and practice and walking me through all those things.”

It didn’t take long for him to get up to speed.

The year before, Haarberg passed for 1,857 yards and ran 556 yards, Mahony followed with 1,635 passing yards and 509 rushing yards. While Haarberg had slightly better rushing numbers across the board, Mahony, who has been the Stars’ leading receiver in 2020, completed a higher percentage of his passes (.661-.548) and threw more touchdown passes (25-19) and fewer interceptions (2-7) his senior season.

Oh, and football is his secondary game.

Kearney Catholic’s all-time standard bearer on the basketball court with career records in points (1,784), rebounds (713) and free throws (286), Mahony has been selected as the Kearney Hub Athlete of the Year.

The Stars, among the smaller schools in Class C1 football and basketball, reached the state tournament semifinals in both sports this year with Mahony playing a major role. He set single-season records in points (492) and free throws (89) as the team set a school record with 27 wins.

All those numbers don’t add up to what will be his fondest memories of his athletic career.

“My favorite part of playing sports through high school was just the bonds that I created with all the guys that I played with,” he said. “You become so close with each other when you’re in that season, and I just made some great friends, had some great teammates at Kearney Catholic.”

The bonding goes beyond the teammates, he said. Coaches have been a big influence

They’ve all been great guys helping me develop not only in sports but also off the court,” he said.

Sports have also been a learning experience, and some of the lessons come from disappointing losses. Mahony said the two most disappointing games of his career came against Adams Central.

One was the football semifinal his junior year. While his teammates battled through a disappointing, down-to-the wire loss, Mahony sat on the training table dealing with an injured shoulder.

“That was really tough, really disappointing because I didn’t even get to watch the first half at all. I was in the locker room trying to get back in the game, but I couldn’t even lift my shoulder above my head,” he said. “I just remember the look on everyone’s face after that game. ... I was injured but I just felt like I let them down.

“I didn’t want my seniors to go out that way and I think if we would have made it to the championship game, we would have had a great shot to be the first team any kind in Kearney Catholic history to win state, but it didn’t turn out that way.”

The other game he finds tough to swallow is the basketball game at Adams Central his sophomore year. The Patriots shut him down; the only game of his career where he finished with zero points.

“That was just a really rough game. I learned a lot from that game though. I learned that I can impact the game in other ways then scoring,” he said.

Next year, Mahony hopes to impact the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team. While he had other opportunities and offers, he will walk-on to play guard/forward for the Lopers. It’s a big step and he’s not sure what to expect.

“I think I could go anywhere from redshirting to playing some good minutes next year. I think ultimately, it depends how I progress over the summer and how I will fit into the scheme with the other guys that are coming back. ... I could go anywhere from playing quite a few minutes a game to, if coach (Kevin) Lofton doesn’t think I’m ready, maybe sitting out a year and coming back as a redshirt.”

He knows one thing for sure. He must improve his shooting skills if he wants to see playing time. He will devote much of his summer to working on his shooting touch.

He’s been working out with Loomis’ Quinn Johnson, who broke the state record for 3-pointers, and will join him with the Lopers this fall..

“He’s obviously a tremendous shooter, one of the best to come through the state ... and he’s been helping me with my form and given me some tips. He’s definitely helped me a ton with my shot and It’s progressing. It’s absolutely getting better,” Mahony said. “I just need to get to the point that coach Lofton deems good enough so that hopefully I can play some minutes next year.”