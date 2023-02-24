SHELTON — With the clock ticking off the middle part of the third quarter, the Shelton Bulldogs, seeded No. 2 in Class D2 and last year's state tournament runner-up, could still hear the close footsteps of 13th-seeded Medicine Valley.

Then the Bulldogs found the range, hit some 3-pointers and rolled to a 61-30 victory over Raiders in Friday night's D2-2 District Final in Shelton.

Shelton (22-1) finished the game on a 32-7 run after leading only 29-23 midway through the third quarter.

"We missed a lot of free throws in that time. When you hit a couple threes, that kind of demoralizes a team sometimes and our defense held strong the whole second half," Shelton coach Jeff Thober said.

Mayte Meza hit two 3-pointers in the last four minutes of the third quarter on her way to 12 points. Alia Gomez hit one in between Meza's two threes.

"I thought they shot with confidence tonight, took really clean shots," Thoober said of his 3-point shooters.

As a team, Shelton made nine 3-pointers and went into the fourth quarter sitting on a 20-point lead that only got bigger.

By the end, Shelton had four players in double figures with Erin Gegg setting the pace with 13 points. Emmilly Burgland added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Meza's four 3-pointers added up to 12 points. And MaKenna Willis finished with 11 points.

Stella Heapy led Medicine Valley with 12 points but only scored one in the second half.

"We were right there for 2½ quarters then our legs got us a little bit and their depth kept rolling," Medicine Valley coach Derek Bantam said. "We didn't his shots and they hit big threes down the stretch and got a bunch of rebounds."

The rebounds gave Shelton control of the ball and the Raiders' tired legs left them a step slow on defense.

"They moved the ball quick and we couldn't get over and get a hand in their face," Bantam said.

The victory gives the Bulldogs a return trip to the state tournament where they have a goal of winning one more game than last year.

Qualifying for the state tournament "doesn't happen very often for most teams so we're excited," Thober said.

Medicine Valley left with some valuable lessons.

"We've got a little experience now. ... Next year the goal is to be back in this position, maybe get a better seed and play at home," Bantam said.