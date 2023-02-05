HASTINGS — The Shelton girls claimed their second straight Twin Valley Conference championship on Saturday, beating Deshler 37-28 at Hastings College.

The point total for the Bulldogs matched their season low, which came in their only loss (to Overton). But there was never much of a chance of another loss.

Shelton (17-1) led 20-6 early in the second quarter and stretched the lead to 18 points, 31-13, in the third quarter

"I thought our defense was really good early, and it seems like we kind of feed off our defense a little bit," Shelton coach Jeff Thober said.

Offensively, the Bulldogs got the ball to Emmilly Bergstrom for eight points in the first quarter and two more in the second. But she didn't score in the second half.

"We got it into our posts a little bit and that helped. We didn't do a very good a job of that in the second half," Thober said.

Deshler (13-6) shot 29% (5 of 17) the first half and didn't make a 3-pointer. The Dragons shot close to 59% the second half and made two fourth-quarter threes.

"The second half we were off them a little more and let them do a little more of what they wanted to do," Thober said.

Junior Allie Vieselmeier led Deshler with eight points. Sophomore Jacilyne Peterson followed with five.

Berglund had six rebounds to go with her 10 points. Dru Niemack followed with seven points.

Shelton wraps up the regular season playing Silver Lake on Tuesday before traveling to Harvard on Friday.

Thober said winning the conference title gave his team good experience as it approaches the postseason.

"There was a lot of people here. It's good to get in a big-game environment. Sometimes you go through a whole season you only have one or two of them and all of a sudden you're at state and it's a big game environment," he said.