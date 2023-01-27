Shelton girls dominate defensively in win over Wilcox-Hildreth

WILCOX — Coming off its first loss of the season, Shelton rebounded with a 52-30 win over Wilcox-Hildreth Thursday night. Falling to Overton 47-37 on Tuesday was a disappointment for the Bulldogs, but the team regrouped with a dominant performance against the Falcons.

The Bulldogs’ defense starred, surrendering only 17 points through the first three quarters, before allowing 13 in the fourth.

“Our guards pressured the ball pretty good and our posts tried to keep it out of their posts hands as much as we could,” said Shelton coach Jeff Thober.

Shelton substituted early and often, and the team finished with seven different scorers on the night. Having different options coming off the bench allowed the Bulldogs to continue playing hard down the stretch.

The third quarter was big for Shelton, as the Bulldogs started the second half on a 9-0 run and outscored the Falcons 19-6.

“I think we were a little fresher in the second half it seemed like,” Thober said. “We got out in the passing lanes, pressured the ball a little more and broke it open a little.”

Emmilly Berglund led the way for Shelton with 14 points, Erin Gegg finished with 13, and Alia Gomez added 10.

Sarah Jensen was an impact player for the Falcons in the first half, scoring seven of the team’s 11 points. The Shelton defense heightened its efforts against her in the second half, holding her to just four points.

“She got some early stuff, but then they made a more conservative effort to not let her catch the ball at the high post or if she was bringing it down, make her give it up earlier,” said Wilcox-Hildreth coach Cody Whipkey. “They did a really good job of getting the ball out of her hands and a really good job of pressuring her once it was out of her hands so we couldn’t get it back to her.”

With the win, Shelton moved to 13-1 on the season, and Wilcox-Hildreth fell to 13-4.

While it was a tough loss for the Falcons, confidence is high as they enter the most important stretch of the season.

“Shelton’s obviously a really good team, but in that same sense, we’re a pretty good team too,” Whipkey said. “We showed at times that we can compete, and we showed at times that we have a couple things we need to get better at. Every game that we’ve got the rest of the way is going to be tough. If we want to play in a district, subdistrict final, we’re going to have to get better at some things but we’re not too far away.”

Both teams will be back in action on Friday, with Shelton traveling to play Blue Hill at 6 p.m., and Wilcox-Hildreth facing off against Franklin at 6 p.m.