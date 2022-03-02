Shelton boys to join girls at state basketball; Ansley-Litchfield beat out by St. Pat's

LEXINGTON — Shelton’s boys will join the girls at the state basketball touranment next week after the Bulldogs defeated Medicine Valley 59-48 Tuesday night in the D2-5 District Final in Lexington.

Ashton Simmons led the Bulldogs (19-7) with 19 points, 10 from the free-throw line. Riley Bombeck added 15 points and Zach Myers collected 11 rebounds.

Shelton was the 12th seed, Medicine Valley (19-5) the fifth seed, in the D2 pairings.

North Platte St. Pat's ends Ansley-Litchfied's hopes

COZAD — Sam Troshynski’s 15 points, one of his best performances of the season, came at the perfect time for North Platte St. Pat’s.

Troshynski stepped up in the second quarter, knocking down two 3s and scoring a team-high eight points to defeat Ansley-Litchfield, 55-39.

In a rematch of last year’s state tournament quarterfinal, Ansley-Litchfield guarded Jack Heiss tough and held him to 11 points. Andrew Brosius contributed nine points, including a buzzer-beating three at the end of the first quarter.

Leyton Rohde led Ansley-Litchfield with 15 points. Calvin Finley reached double figures with 10,