HASTINGS – Like the weather, the Shelton Bulldogs eventually warmed up.

But for the first 11 minutes of the Twin Valley Conference Tournament Saturday night, the Bulldogs lived in an igloo.

Making just 3 of their first 31 shots, the Bulldogs (17-1) couldn’t shake the Blue Devils until the fourth quarter when they pulled away to win 50-39.

“We didn't shoot great. We shot a lot better when we played GICC here (at Hastings' College's Lynn Farrell Arena)," Shelton coach Will Reutzel said.

The Bulldogs shot better when they beat Kenesaw 78-51 in early December. But this was a new day, and a different day and the shots didn't fall.

Leading scorer Riley Bombeck missed all six shots he hit in the first quarter. Ashton Simmons missed eight of his first nine attempts.

Shot selection wasn't the problem. Reutzel said Kenesaw runs the same zone defense Shelton plays, so the Bulldogs knew all the open places.

"We were even driving, getting close inside and missing. ... Things we can hit, things we should hit, good shots we want to take," Reutzel said. "I know people say we are a two-man show ... but we have a lot of guys who can score. I trust almost all of our guys to take 15-footers."

Kenesaw (14-5) failed to take advantage, never leading by more than four points in spite of Shelton's shooting woes. But while the Bulldogs struggled shooting, they did other things well, like defense and rebounding.

At halftime, the Blue Devils had committed 12 turnovers to Shelton's two, and when matched with rebounds, the Bulldogs had attempted 49 shots to Kenesaw's 22.

Shelton took the lead in the final that of the first half, 22-20, but it wasn't until a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter that the Bulldogs took control.

Simmons hit two baskets in the fourth-quarter run while on his way to a 19 points. Bombeck finished the game with 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. And Ben McGee corralled a dozen rebounds.

Joel Katzberg led Kenesaw with 14 points. Blake Steer and Jravin Suck grabbed 11 rebounds each.

"Kenesaw is tough. They're athletic, they're strong kids. They're smart on the court -- they run offense and play hard on defense, Reutzel said.

The TVC championship is the second straight for the Bulldogs who play at Harvard on Friday then close out the regular season Feb. 7 against Silver Lake.