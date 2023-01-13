Shelton boys, girls continue winning streaks versus Ansley-Litchfield

SHELTON — The Shelton boys and girls basketball teams picked up wins versus Ansley/Litchfield Friday night.

The Bulldog girls won 71-29, while the boys earned a 76-56 victory.

The Shelton girls spread the wealth on offense, with three players scoring in double figures. Kenna Willis finished with 13 points, Emmilly Berglund had 11 and Mayte Meza added 10. Four other Shelton players scored six or more points.

“We never know where our points are going to come from,” Shelton coach Jeff Thober said. “We just have a good, unselfish team that takes good shots.”

After going into halftime leading 44-16, the Bulldogs faced some shooting woes in the third quarter.

Ansley/Litchfield outscored Shelton 7-5, but the Bulldogs quickly responded in the final quarter, outscoring the Spartans 22-6.

“We play a lot of girls, so our depth really helps us toward the end of games,” Thober said.

With the win, the Bulldogs continued their undefeated season, moving to 11-0.

“We just have to keep improving,” Thober said. “We have to improve every practice and make sure that we’re not happy where we’re at.”

Shelton will have nearly a week-long break before its next outing versus Wood River at 6 p.m. Thursday.

BoysRiley Bombeck had a big night for the Bulldogs with 30 points. From the start of the game he dominated, scoring 20 of Shelton’s 29 first-half points.

Ashton Simmons also had an impactful performance, finishing with 21 points.

“All three guards played well for us,” Bulldogs’ coach Will Reutzel said. “Everyone played pretty well most of the time. It was good enough to win against a solid team.”

After losing the lead in the final seconds of the first half, Shelton outscored the Spartans 23-13 in the third quarter to go ahead 52-43.

The Bulldogs further extended their lead in the fourth quarter, outscoring Ansley/Litchfield 24-13.

“The second quarter we just got a little sluggish, couldn’t hit a couple shots and let them get a little bit of a run,” Reutzel said. “We just had to adjust, keep playing and find open gaps for drives or passes.”

While Ansley/Litchfield had four scorers in double figures, led by Luke Bailey with 18 and Leyton Rohde with 15, Shelton slowed the Spartans’ offense down the stretch when it mattered most.

With even tougher games ahead, this was exactly the performance the Bulldogs wanted against a tough Ansley/Litchfield (8-4) team. Having won 10-straight games, Shelton is still chasing improvement.

“We need games like this,” Reutzel said. “We need some people to push us a little, that’s what we got and I thought we reacted well to it. We will continue to push each other as individuals and as a team and hope we’re ready down the road.”

The Shelton boys will be on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Wilcox-Hildreth.