Shelton battles to win debut at girls state basektball

LINCOLN – Shelton made its girls basketball state tournament debut a successful one.

And that denied Niobrara/Verdigre a chance to do the same.

In a Class D1 meeting of first-time qualifiers that saw repeated changes in momentum, it was the Bulldogs who closed out the game with an 8-2 run to clinch their inaugural victory 52-47 on Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest.

Shelton coach Jeff Thober said surviving a rough start, not finishing strongly, might have been the key to pulling out the win.

The Bulldogs trailed 20-10 after the first quarter, had the Cougars in the bonus with 3:03 left in the period and committed six turnovers before Niobrara/Verdigre had its first.

“We were down 10 and it could have gone a lot of different ways,” Thober said. “We just kept plugging away and I don’t think either team was really pretty on offense. We just kept plugging away and getting stops and finding a way to climb back in it.”

Niobrara/Verdigre coach Zachary Stauffer said that nice start actually came back to haunt the Cougars (18-9).

“We played really well the first quarter,” he said. “We talked all week that you have to move or you’re going to be in trouble. At times, we got stagnant and maybe jumping out to a 20-10 lead early hurt us a bit because we thought, ‘Holy cow, we’ve got this.’

“Give Shelton a lot of credit. That game could have got out of hand early, and they battled and kept it close and kept it close. The ball bounced their way in the end.”

Shelton (26-1) outscored the Cougars 25-13 over the middle two quarters to take a 35-33 lead.

“We missed six bunnies so I knew if we could just get a couple of them to fall, we’d be all right,” Thober said. “That’s kind of what happened.”

Niobrara/Verdigre shot 4-for-21 and had 20 turnovers during that span after committing one in the first period.

Yet a 7-0 run put the Cougars up 45-44 with 2:12 remaining on a 3-pointer from Chrissenna Swalley, who had four for 12 points in the contest.

After that, it was all Shelton. A Dru Niemack putback of a missed free throw gave the Bulldogs a 47-45 lead with 2:05 left, and a 5-for-8 performance from the line was enough to seal it from that point.

Stauffer said the ball seemed to bounce Shelton’s way during the second half. He pointed at a 3-pointer from Halie Clark late in the third quarter that came after a pass was deflected right to her on the right wing.

“That’s basketball sometimes,” he said.

Fourth-seeded Shelton advances to Thursday’s 9 a.m. semifinal at the Devaney Sports Center against eighth-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic (14-15), which upset top-seeded Elmwood-Murdock.

“It’ll be tough, but you’re at state so every game will be tough,” said Thober, who led Ravenna to Class C2 state titles in 2006 and ’09. “I guess we’ll see what happens.”

But the Bulldogs were going to temporarily celebrate their win, which saw three players finish in double figures. Makenna Willis had 12 points, Niemack 11 and Clark 10.

“Getting here is big and one more win is big,” Thober said. “Every step that we take on the ladder is big. We’re just real proud of the girls.”

Josilyn Miller had 13 points for the Cougars, who had seven of their nine losses come by single digits. The exceptions were against C2 semifinalist Crofton and in one of two meetings with C2 qualifier Elkhorn Valley.

“It’s always great to be down here,” Stauffer said. “You can’t take that for granted because who knows where we’ll be and what path we’ll be given. We felt like we had a good path this time and it’s tough because we have four seniors who battled their butts off for me all year.

“Now we lose them, which stings, but we have a young group and this will help us. This season it was OK to lose some games because we learned from them. Next year, hopefully we’re a lot hungrier.”

Shelton 52, Niobrara/Verdigre 47

Score by Quarters

N/V 20 7 6 14 — 47

Shelton 10 13 12 17 — 52

NIOBRARA/VERDIGRE (18-9): Chrissenna Swalley 4-13 0-0 12; Alexis Bartling 0-0 0-0 0; Bree Breithaupt 1-4 2-3 5; Chaney Konopasek 1-5 3-5 5; Josilyn Miller 4-15 5-7 13; Harley Stark 0-0 0-0 0; Summer Vessely 1-3 2-2 4; Angelina Bauer 2-8 4-8 8; Ashley Parks 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-50 16-25 47.

SHELTON (26-1): Mayte Meza 0-0 1-2 1; Alia Gomez 0-0 2-2 2; Dru Niemack 4-7 3-7 11; Makenna Willis 2-15 8-11 12; Emmilly Berglund 4-9 1-4 9; Halie Clark 3-7 1-2 10; Sidney Gegg 3-7 1-2 7; Bri Simmons 0-1 0-0 0; Addison Burr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-46 17-30 52.