Seventh-ranked Minnesota-Duluth holds off Lopers 76-72

DULUTH, Minn. — Four starters scored in double figures to help seventh-ranked Minnesota-Duluth edge the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 78-72, Saturday evening in Duluth.
The game was part of the annual American Family Insurance Classic.
UMD, which returns the majority of its roster from a squad that won 26 games, needed to rally past a Loper squad that was again hot from behind the arc. After sinking 15 of 33 bombs Friday vs. Bemidji State, UNK went 12 of 29 against the Bulldogs. Sophomore guard Sean Evans had the hottest hand, making 5 of 8 threes on his way to 26 points.
The Lopers held early leads of 14-2, 17-4 and 20-12 before UMD rallied. A 14-4 run tied things at 24 by the 7:35 mark of the half. A Three byjunior guard Joshua Brown gave UMD its first lead, 27-24, soon after.
Down two at the break, UNK opened up a 49-43 lead five minutes into the second half on a bucket by senior forward Darrian Nebeker. Duluth countered with a 12-4 run that featured seven points from redshirt senior guard Drew Blair.
All-American candidate and 6-6, 220-pound junior forward Austin Andrews finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds with Blair at a team-best 21 points.
Behind Evans, Nebeker had 19 points, five assists and four rebounds. Tom Connelly chipped in 10
UNK hosts NAIA Manhattan Christian (3-2) on Tuesday night.