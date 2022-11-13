Second-half rally propels Loper women to win

KEARNEY — When Southwest Minnesota went on an 18-0 run in the first quarter, the University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team fell back on its heels.

They got back on their toes, scoring 14 straight points in four minutes of the second half to pull away for a 67-57 victory Saturday evening at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The Mustangs, who lost to Northwest Missouri on Friday night in the UNK Tourney, led by as many as 13 points in the first quarter. They still led 34-27 at halftime before the Lopers hit their stride.

"They're tough to guard," UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. "They really spread you out and they shoot the three really well and they attack you. ... I thought we did a really good job adjusting after two quarters of letting them have about anything they wanted."

The Mustangs shot 46 percent from the floor, making five 3-pointers in the first half. Five-8 guard Bri Stoltzman had 10 points. She didn't score in the second half as the team's shooting percentage dropped off to 30 percent.

Eighmey said the Lopers adjusted to take away the dribble penetration and took advantage of their post players' length to make it difficult for the Mustangs to finish at the basket.

On the other end of the floor, the Lopers (3-1) adjusted their spacing, their movement and found their inside game.

"Shiloh (McCool) and (Maegan Holt) were being super aggressive in there posting up and we were able to get some inside touches. That created some really good opportunities for us on the perimeter, too," Eighmey said.

McCool led the Lopers with 17 points and nine rebounds. Forward Klaire Kirsch netted 13 points while Trinity Law netted 10 points and Samantha Moore finished with 10.

Kirsch had six points in the spurt that carried UNKI from a 44-42 deficit to a 56-44 lead.

Hannah Parsley and Sam Wall led Southwest Minnesota with 11 points each. They combined to score 12 of the Mustangs' 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Thursday, UNK goes on the road to play at Chadron State.

Eighmey said her team is starting to settle in, having played four games the last two weekends.

"Every game we've played each team has been a completely different style. There's been a couple games where our defense has been really, really good. This is a team that last night scored (86) points and we held them well under that. So defensively, we've been pretty consistent," she said.

Offensively, the team has shown its versatility.

"We have a lot of players we can play at a lot of different positions. To see a lot of people contributing and helping us out in different ways offensively ... gives us more options with a lot of different lineups and I think that makes us a little bit hard to guard," Eighmey said.