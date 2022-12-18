Second-half rally lifts Kearney High girls over Papillion-La Vista

KEARNEY — Sparked by an 11-0 run in the second half, the Kearney High girls rallied to beat Papillion-La Vista 55-43 Saturday evening at KHS.

The Bearcats (4-2) trailed after taking a 2-0 lead, by as many as six points. WIth two minutes left in the third quarter, Kearney still trailed, 30-25.

But for the next six minutes, the Bearcats went on a decisive run sparked by a half-court trap.

"They hit a big three there and we were looking a little flat offensively," KHS coach JD Carson said. "We switchda a couple of things defensively to try to get some pressure going to tro to maybe get the flow of the game going more to our favor."

Kiara Dutenhoffer provided a spark off the bench, scoring six of her team-high 14 points over the next three minutes.

"She's phenomenal and she has been all season so far," Carson said. "She's a great spark plug for us. She works her tail off, chases down rebounds, gets her hands on things on the defensive end and it just really tough to guard inside."

Maddie Province added the other five points in the 11-0 run on her way to 13 points, and Kearney never trailed again, outscoring the Monarchs 24-13 in the fourth quarter.

Tatum Rusher joined Province with 13 points.

Mia Slizinski led the Monarchs (2-3) with 14 points, but she fouled out with 1:04 remaining. Sophomore guard Reese Murtaugh followed with 13 points.

With the win, Kearney will take a three-game winning streak into the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament that begins Dec. 28. Pairings for the tournament will be announced later this week.