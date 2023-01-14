Sarah Schmitt hits late bucket to give Lopers 53-52 win over Fort Hays State

HAYS, Kan. — Junior point guard Sarah Schmitt hit a driving layup with 8.8 seconds left to lift No. 19 University of Nebraska at Kearney over Fort Hays State, 53-52, Saturday afternoon in the Tigers' Gross Memorial Coliseum.

"Ball goes in; sometimes the ball doesn't go in but we were able to get a stop there when we needed it," said UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey on the KRVN Radio post-game show. "We just stayed in the moment and that's hard to do. Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn't. This was a great team win."

UNK (16-3, 9-2 MIAA) held a 13-point lead in the first half and led 44-32 with 5:17 left in the third quarter before the Tigers swung the momentum in a big way. Thanks to some Loper foul trouble, turnovers and timely shots, Fort Hays (13-6, 8-3) went on an 18-2 run over the next 11 minutes to grab its first lead, 50-46.

Shiloh McCool converted a short shot in the paint and Klaire Kirsch followed with a transition layup to square things at 50 with 2:58 left.

The Tigers missed two shots on their next possession and, after a free throw by McCool gave UNK the lead, the Tigers missed two free throws that could have put them ahead.

They eventually took the lead on a put-back by Olivia Hollenbeck with 32 seconds left.

The Lopers then ran time off the shot clock before Schmitt drove in from the right wing and made a layup. The Iowa native finished 7 of 11 from the field and 2 of 2 at the line for 18 points.

"We put ourselves in that opportunity to be in that situation. There is a run there (for Hays) … we withstood that," said Eighmey. "We had a great start to the game and were really in good rhythm."

Fort Hays still had time to go ahead and went to sophomore forward Katie Wagner. However, McCool was strong in the lane and forced her to take a tough, fadeaway 14-footer that fell short hit the front of the rim. UNK's Trinity Law grabbed the rebound to secure the win.

UNK finished with a 40-30 rebounding advantage, went 7 of 19 from 3-point range and held an eighth straight foe under 56 points.

Besides Schmitt's heroics, McCool had her 14th career double double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kirsch had 10 rebounds, four points and two blocks.

"In the final five minutes we were able to get crucial stops and scores and able to withstand some foul trouble," Eighmey said.

Central Oklahoma grad transfer Clary Donica had 12 points off the bench to pace the Tigers. Wagner (11) was the only other Tiger in double digits.

UNK heads to Emporia State Wednesday night. The Hornets (9-8, 4-7) have lost six in a row.