 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Rusher earns Player of the Year honor as key component to Bearcats' improvement

  • 0
Tatum Rusher

Tatum Rusher

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — In the 2019-20 girls basketball season, Kearney High went 5-20. Last year the team improved to 10-11 and they finished this season with a winning record of 13-11.

Junior shooting guard Tatum Rusher has been a key piece to the Bearcats’ turnaround.

“My freshman year we were not very great and we were just kind of figuring things out, same with my sophomore year,” Rusher said. “We didn’t have a great record and were just struggling beating some good teams. This year we started to figure it out. We started beating some good teams and we got to a level of play where we want to be.”

On the season, Rusher averaged 12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. On the defensive end, she also snatched more than two steals per game.

Rusher’s contributions to the Bearcats has led to her being named the Kearney Hub Territory Female Basketball Player of the Year

“It means a lot to me,” Rusher said. “I love basketball so much and I worked really hard this season, so I’m just really blessed. I want to thank all my coaches, everyone who supported me and especially my teammates for helping me get to this level.”

People are also reading…

With their record continuing to improve during the last three seasons, Rusher has high ambitions for next year.

“I want to make it to state,” she said. “I think my senior year that’d be really awesome. I think we have a really good chance because we have just as good of a team as last year.”

During her three seasons at KHS, Rusher has seen her playing time increase. As a senior next season, she wants to be a leader on the team and knows that she may have to score more points for the Bearcats to continue on their positive trajectory.

“I want to be successful next year,” Rusher said. “I know it’s my senior year and my last year so I have to give it my all.”

After Rusher completes her final season at KHS next year, she hopes to continue playing the sport she loves in college.

“I do want to play college basketball,” Rusher said. “I’m very undecided and I’m keeping my options open, but having a good season ... next year I think could really help me.”

Basketball has been with Rusher since the early stages of her life. She has a passion for improving her abilities on the court, but she also loves the friendships that come from the game as well.

“I’ve played since like I was in kindergarten,” Rusher said. “From third grade through eighth my dad coached me and I loved it all throughout. When I got to high school I did play my freshman year some, not as much, but I did and then my sophomore and junior years I started. It’s just been amazing and it brings me lifelong friendships and connections with my teammates.”

kevin.burd@kearneyhub.com

All-Region girls basketball team 2022

First Team

Name, School Ht. Gr. Pts.

Tatum Rusher, KHS 5-8 Jr. 12.9

Hannah Herrick, Amherst 5-8 So. 20.7

Ashley Keck, KCHS 5-11 Sr. 12.2

Makenna Willis, Shelton 5-5 Jr. 13.6

Sarah Treffer, Lexington 5-5 Sr. 20.0

Second Team

Name, School Ht. Gr. Pts.

Tori Sklenar, Ravenna 5-7 Jr. 16.8

Kierstynn Garner, KHS 5-7 Sr. 10.0

Chelsea Fisher, Pleasanton 6-2 Sr. 13.1

Mikah O’Neill, S-E-M 5-11 So. 15.7

Mallory Pfeifer, Holdrege 5-9 Sr. 10.0

Third Team

Name, School Ht. Gr. Pts.

Kennedy Hurt, Ravenna 5-8 Jr. 11.1

Emmilly Berglund, Shelton 5-9 Jr. 8.7

Kinsie Land, Minden 5-9 Fr. 8.4

Lexi Eckhoff, Axtell 5-9 Jr. 11.7

Natalie Wood, Overton 5-9 So. 11.1

Honorable Mention

Amherst: Tenley Hadwiger. Ansley/Litchfield: Carli Bailey, Kaylee Rohde. Axtell: Jesse Bertrand, Trinity Houchin. Bertrand: Kenzy Drain. Elm Creek: Ashley Bauer, Lani Meier. Gibbon: Aleah Onate, Lindsey Wilker. Holdrege: Avery Hurlbert, McKenna Ortgiesen. Kearney Catholic: Liv Nore, Callie Squiers. Kearney High: Kaleigh Hatcher. Lexington: Mia Rowe. Loomis: Georgia Crandall, Hanna Stewart. Minden: Sloane Beck, Mattie Kamery. Overton: Maeli Meier, JoLee Ryan, Kenzie Scheele. Pleasanton: Regan Weisdorfer. Ravenna: Morgyn Fiddelke, Sarah McKeon. Shelton: Halie Clark, Alia Gomez, Mayte Meza, Dru Niemack. S-E-M: Faith Hernandez. Wilcox-Hildreth: Madison Bunger, Sarah Jensen.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Young's 30 points help Hawks pull away from Wizards, 118-103

Young's 30 points help Hawks pull away from Wizards, 118-103

Trae Young scored 16 of his 30 points in the third period to help Atlanta stretch its lead, and the Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 118-103. Kristaps Porzingis led Washington with 26 points and 18 rebounds. The Hawks remain ninth in the Eastern Conference, thanks to Brooklyn’s tiebreaker edge for eighth. Atlanta is bound for the play-in tournament with two games remaining in the regular season. Danilo Gallinari had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta. Young had 11 assists. Atlanta led 76-70 with about six minutes remaining in the third quarter. Young scored 16 of Atlanta’s final 18 points in the period.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News