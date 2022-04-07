Rusher earns Player of the Year honor as key component to Bearcats' improvement

KEARNEY — In the 2019-20 girls basketball season, Kearney High went 5-20. Last year the team improved to 10-11 and they finished this season with a winning record of 13-11.

Junior shooting guard Tatum Rusher has been a key piece to the Bearcats’ turnaround.

“My freshman year we were not very great and we were just kind of figuring things out, same with my sophomore year,” Rusher said. “We didn’t have a great record and were just struggling beating some good teams. This year we started to figure it out. We started beating some good teams and we got to a level of play where we want to be.”

On the season, Rusher averaged 12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. On the defensive end, she also snatched more than two steals per game.

Rusher’s contributions to the Bearcats has led to her being named the Kearney Hub Territory Female Basketball Player of the Year

“It means a lot to me,” Rusher said. “I love basketball so much and I worked really hard this season, so I’m just really blessed. I want to thank all my coaches, everyone who supported me and especially my teammates for helping me get to this level.”

With their record continuing to improve during the last three seasons, Rusher has high ambitions for next year.

“I want to make it to state,” she said. “I think my senior year that’d be really awesome. I think we have a really good chance because we have just as good of a team as last year.”

During her three seasons at KHS, Rusher has seen her playing time increase. As a senior next season, she wants to be a leader on the team and knows that she may have to score more points for the Bearcats to continue on their positive trajectory.

“I want to be successful next year,” Rusher said. “I know it’s my senior year and my last year so I have to give it my all.”

After Rusher completes her final season at KHS next year, she hopes to continue playing the sport she loves in college.

“I do want to play college basketball,” Rusher said. “I’m very undecided and I’m keeping my options open, but having a good season ... next year I think could really help me.”

Basketball has been with Rusher since the early stages of her life. She has a passion for improving her abilities on the court, but she also loves the friendships that come from the game as well.

“I’ve played since like I was in kindergarten,” Rusher said. “From third grade through eighth my dad coached me and I loved it all throughout. When I got to high school I did play my freshman year some, not as much, but I did and then my sophomore and junior years I started. It’s just been amazing and it brings me lifelong friendships and connections with my teammates.”