Ravenna girls win battle of top-ten teams

RAVENNA — Her fans sat patiently for more than 2½ quarters with their signs in their laps.

With 2 minutes, 32 seconds left in the third quarter, Ravenna's Tori Sklenar set her feet and fired from beyond the arc and the signs, bearing the number 1,000, went up along with a cheer.

The 5-7 guard had put her 1,000th career point on the board and given the Bluejays a 6-point lead over Overton. Sklenar hit another 3-pointer less than 40 seconds later on her way to 14 points and a 43-35 Ravenna victory.

"We didn't shoot the ball well tonight, obviously, but we go on streaks that kind of pull us away. Those were two pretty big threes," Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said.

The win gave the Bluejays, ranked No. 10 in Class D1, the championship of the Ravenna Holiday Tournament and extended their winning streak to nine games after a season-opening loss to Amherst.

Overton, ranked fourth in Class D2, slipped to 7-2.

"We needed a game like this to test us," Maulsby said. "Overton is a good team, who's physical. ... They get after it defensively, they're athletic and their posts are pretty good."

The Eagles are built around their posts, Natalie Wood and JoLee Ryan, who had 10 points each. More importantly, they controlled the boards with Wood grabbing 18 rebounds and Ryan snaring nine.

Their efforts had Overton in the lead for the first nine minutes and the score was tied at 15 with less than two minutes remaining in the first half.

But the Eagles couldn't overcome their turnover issues against Ravenna's pressure defense. In all, Overton committed 25 turnovers.

"That was part of the way we wanted to make it so they couldn't get it into the posts and ... I thought overall we did a pretty good job of making them have to work for everything," Maulsby said.

The Eagles were still hanging around when Sklenar brought the fans to their feet. Up to that point, her only points had come from the free-throw line.

"She usually does a good job attacking the rim but they're good inside, and it was a physical game both ways, so she was struggling to get there," Maulsby said.

She and her teammates succeeded enough that Overton ran into foul trouble and Ravenna got to the free-throw line where the Bluejays made 10 of 18 while Overton was 5 of 6.

While it took a little while for Sklenar to catch fire, Kennedy Hurt steadily navigated Ravenna through the game. The 5-8 senior forward finished with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.