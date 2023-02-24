COZAD – After ending the first quarter only up 11-8, the Ravenna offense began to click. The Bluejays found offense through their two bigs in the second quarter, as Claire Coulter scored seven points and Sarah McKeon added six.

Ravenna took a 12-point lead into halftime and never lost it, winning the D1-1 District Final over South Platte 54-35.

“We took a lot of outside shots early,” Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said. “We started to go in the post a little bit, especially when they tried to go zone to match up with us on the outside. They gave us a good spark.”

Coulter finished the game with 11 points and McKeon had 10.

While the offensive surge was propelled by the two post players, senior guard Tori Sklenar carried the team home. She put up 19 points, with 12 of them coming in the second half. All three of Ravenna’s second-half 3-pointers came from Sklenar.

“They pressured a little bit more, and she has a pretty quick first step so she was able to get to the rim,” Maulsby said. “They had to help off a couple other girls, so she got some open threes and was able to knock them down.”

The trio of Sklenar, Coulter and McKeon combined for 40 of Ravenna’s points.

South Platte’s Madison Cheleen led the Blue Knights with 14 points. Two seniors were next in line, as Haily Koenen had eight and Avery Hayward added seven.

The Blue Knights stayed within striking distance, but could never cut the deficit below 12 points in the second half.

“They have a couple girls who can shoot the ball pretty well and we lost them a couple times, which allowed them to cut it back down,” Maulsby said. “Some of it was just locking down and knowing our assignments. They’re a good team. They did a good job of battling and I’m glad our girls kept going and didn’t give up.”

With the win, the Bluejays have a spot in the state tournament. Ravenna will be back on the court in less than a week, with the first round starting on Wednesday.

“We have a senior group of girls, and this was one of their goals,” Maulsby said. “This is nice for them to be able to check it off. To get to cut down the nets is a good feeling. We’ll see who we play the first round of state, but it’s a pretty quick turnaround, so we’re going to need to have a good practice Monday and Tuesday and then we’ll go from there.”