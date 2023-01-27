Ravenna girls beats Centura in clash of top two Class D-1 teams

RAVENNA – After ending the first quarter with a 7-3 lead against Centura, the Tori Sklenar show began for Ravenna.

Following a scoreless first quarter, the 5-foot-7 senior put up 14 points of Ravenna's 23 second-quarter points, including four 3-pointers as the Class D-1 No. 1 Bluejays claimed a 53-40 win over the second-ranked Centurions.

“We were getting good shots in the first quarter, but we missed some easy ones,” Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said. “Tori got some good looks and once she knocked down one she just built confidence. I think the confidence of the whole team grew after that.”

While Sklenar's hot shooting slowed down in the second half, she still ended the game with a team-high 21 points.

Sklenar's 14 points at the half was one more than the Centurions had coming out of the locker room.

“I really liked our defensive efforts in the first three quarters,” Maulsby said. “Our defense for the most part all night was pretty good.”

Alongside Sklenar, the Bluejays were aided by 10 points from Kennedy Hurt, eight from Aspyn Wick and seven from Morgyn Fiddelke and Sarah McKeon.

The Centurions made a comeback attempt down the stretch after entering the final quarter down 22 points, but never cut the deficit below 11. Turnovers plagued the Bluejays in the final minutes and will be a point of emphasis for Ravenna as the team inches closer to postseason play.

“We just have to take care of the ball better,” Maulsby said. “I think we got in panic mode a little bit a couple times where we actually had time.

"It’s good to have something to work on. It gives us something to go look at on film, see where we made mistakes and learn from them going down the road.”

Kailey Coghlan led Centura with 10 points and Sydney Davis had nine.

Even with 17-straight wins and the No. 1 ranking, Maulsby said the Bluejays aren't feeling the pressure.

“Anytime you get to this time of the year, every win is important and you’re looking toward a goal,” he said. “Some of it is having a senior group. They have expectations and their expectations are probably higher for themselves than everybody else.”

The victory over second-ranked Centura gives the Bluejays a boost of confidence to carry into the Lou-Platte Conference tournament.

“I think we are all pretty confident right now,” Maulsby said. “We’re all smart enough to know that we still have areas that we can improve, but this is a big win for us. Hopefully it jump starts more momentum going into the postseason, especially the conference tournament.”

Ravenna begins LPC Tournament play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, hosting Central City.